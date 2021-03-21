Matisse Capital Purchases 6,430 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,083,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $21,907,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.