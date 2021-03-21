Matisse Capital Makes New $259,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average is $132.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

