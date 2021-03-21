Matisse Capital Invests $730,000 in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 180,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares during the period.

NYSE NDP opened at $17.17 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

