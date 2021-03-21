Matisse Capital Increases Stock Holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,725 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The China Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

CHN opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.

The China Fund Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

