Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Masimo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Masimo by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $220.31 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $144.07 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

