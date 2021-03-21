Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.21. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $180.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.