Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Major Shareholder Paul Edward Walker Buys 5,714,285 Shares

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

