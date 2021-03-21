MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,314. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

