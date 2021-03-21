MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Capitalization Achieves $141.01 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $141.01 million and $34.63 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00462062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00144470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.85 or 0.00699366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,955,103 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

