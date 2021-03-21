Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Lessened by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

MMP opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

