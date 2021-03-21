Ma Investment Partnership LP Makes New $17.41 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ma Investment Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,411,000. Square comprises approximately 11.7% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Square by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.84. 10,480,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,930,021. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

