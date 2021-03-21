M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,642,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

