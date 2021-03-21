Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report sales of $3.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $4.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $15.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $15.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 25,988,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

