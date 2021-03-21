Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $386.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $386.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.39.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.71 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

