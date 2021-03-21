LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $73.29.

