LPL Financial LLC Sells 67,170 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,304,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

