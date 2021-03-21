LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 97,063 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,152,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

