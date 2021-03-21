LPL Financial LLC Purchases 310,702 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,485,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,702 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of GE opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

