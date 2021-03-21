LPL Financial LLC Purchases 22,912 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 89,006 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

