LPL Financial LLC Purchases 11,705 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $308.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

