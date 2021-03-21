LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

