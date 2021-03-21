LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $22,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $409.76 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $174.31 and a 52 week high of $443.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.64.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

