LPL Financial LLC Has $23.65 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSSC. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 97,063 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 201,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,422,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $64.01 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.