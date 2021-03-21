LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $22,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $355.15 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $382.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.16.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

