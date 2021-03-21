Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Shares of LOW opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

