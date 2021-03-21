Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00460088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00064651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00141317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00711435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

