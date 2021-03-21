Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Baidu comprises approximately 1.9% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,930,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.47. 9,759,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,975,500. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $86.23 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.00.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.53.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

