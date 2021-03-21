Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,000 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. The New York Times comprises approximately 0.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The New York Times by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

