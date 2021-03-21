LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LOGC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,445,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

