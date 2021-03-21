LINKA 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,945.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $3,945.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.79 or 0.00648301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

