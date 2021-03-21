LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.39. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 2,601 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $365.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LightInTheBox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 249,700 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

