Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $13.91. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 685 shares traded.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $344.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

