Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average is $148.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

