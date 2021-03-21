LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.31 Million

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report sales of $529.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.40 million to $607.53 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $454.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of LGIH traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $141.56. 523,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,162. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $145.92.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,510 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.