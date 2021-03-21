Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,073,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $23.07 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

