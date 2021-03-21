Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Under Armour by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

