Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

