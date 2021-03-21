Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $525,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Impinj by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $59.09 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,080 shares of company stock worth $3,354,355 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

