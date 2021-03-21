Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,048,164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

