Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $79,000 Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Noodles & Company by 155.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NDLS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.09 million, a P/E ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.