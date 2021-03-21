Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 87,597 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,597 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Envista by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.77 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

