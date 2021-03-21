Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 4,827 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

