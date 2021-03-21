Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 35.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

