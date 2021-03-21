Laura Francis Sells 18,358 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Laura Francis sold 400 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $13,216.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Laura Francis sold 600 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $19,812.00.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

