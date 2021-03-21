Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 513 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. 811,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

