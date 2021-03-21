Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 2,894 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. 54,418,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,382,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.09 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

