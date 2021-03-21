Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.25 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $45,745.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005340 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

