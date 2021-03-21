Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 170.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

