Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Sells $215,340.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

