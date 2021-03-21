Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,149. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

